Indian diaspora now a unique force in world, says President

NEW DELHI: While maintaining that the Indian Diaspora has become an important and unique force in the world and has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region, President Droupadi Murmu said that the Diaspora’s collective power and potential will be a force multiplier in the nation’s inclusive development. Addressing the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), she said that the call of the soil of the Motherland is something that transcends the barriers of time and distance. While the Indian Diaspora has built enriching and productive lives in their adopted homes in different corners of the world, they would always hold a special place in our hearts: not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India’s development. “The Indian Diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system. It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region and is making stellar contributions to world affairs in leadership positions. Our Diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work, and has overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life including art, literature, politics, sports, business, academics, philanthropy, science and technology.” She added that over the last two decades, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention has served as a unique platform to enable fruitful engagement between the Government, the people of India and the Diaspora. After awarding the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to the distinguished people of Indian origin, she said these awards symbolise the nation’s highest recognition of the Diaspora members for their contributions to India and in their home countries. The valedictory session was also addressed by Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Indori namkeen may go to West Asia Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Indore as Swaad ki Rajdhani (Taste Capital) of India, praising its mouth-watering basket of cuisine, including Indore namkeen (snacks), a 48-strong delegation of businessmen from West Asia, arrived at a semi-automatic snacks factory in the same city, exploring the possibility of a trade. Pravasis plant green bond with Indore Pravasi Bharatiyas have struck a green bond with India’s cleanest city Indore. Many NRIs who participated in the three-days 17th PBD conclave, planted saplings with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Namo Global Garden in Scheme-113 locality on Monday and Tuesday. Each planted sapling is flanked by a metallic plaque bearing the name of the Pravasi Bharatiya who planted it. Michigan-based Tai helping distressed NRIs When aged just 13 she was entrusted by parents the responsibility of taking care of hospitality of relatives coming to her village in Latur district of Maharashtra for urgent reasons, like medical care. Now 45 years later, the law graduate-turned chemical engineer Hema Avinash Rachmale, has emerged the elder sister Hema Tai, who is helping People of Indian Origin and NRIs in all kinds of distress across the world, particularly in North America.