Liquor mafia in ‘dry’ Gujarat try to run over the police personnel

AHMEDABAD: A liquor mafia involved in smuggling alcohol into the ‘dry’ state of Gujarat tried to run over the police personnel with a vehicle on Tuesday night. The incident took place near Sagtala village in Devgadh Baria taluka near the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border. Police who were chasing them had fired shots in an exchange of fire with bootleggers. Luckily, nobody was injured.

According to a source, a total of 11 rounds were fired during the chase, wherein the bootleggers fired seven.

A source claimed that the police had received information about the delivery of illegal liquor on Tuesday night, due to which they began to check the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the cops found two suspicious cars without number plates. The alcohol was discovered after stopping the car.

“While inspecting, six to seven cars emerged from behind, where 20 to 22 people surrounded the police with guns. They also wielded swords in their hands. Before the cops could do anything, one of the men opened fire, which resulted in them retaliating,” the source said.

Jagdish Bangarva, Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Dahod district, said “While the gang fled from the spot following an exchange of fire in the air from both sides, a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team managed to stop one of the vehicles used by the bootleggers to run over the policemen.”

Bangarva added that the SMC team had been keeping a watch at a village under the Sagtala police station.

While the gang fled, police seized one of their cars which had rammed into an SMC vehicle, said the ASP.

Police searched all night and detained three four-wheelers and one bike. They have also registered charges against those 20 people. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was also registered.

