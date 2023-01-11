Home Nation

Oil leaks from pipeline in Bihar; locals loot until cops arrive

The proverbial gold rush, albeit unauthorized, was witnessed in Khagaria district, about 180 km from the state capital, confirmed the Superintendent of Police Amitesh Ravi.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KHAGARIA: A village in Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a mad scramble for petroleum, suddenly up for grabs from an oil pipeline extended up to Assam, which appeared to have developed leakage, said a senior police officer.

The proverbial gold rush, albeit unauthorized, was witnessed in Khagaria district, about 180 km from the state capital, confirmed the Superintendent of Police Amitesh Ravi.

"We have sealed the maize fields in Bakiya village where oil began oozing onto the surface in the morning. Villagers have been strictly warned against striking matches or engaging in any activity that could lead to a fire", the SP said.

He added that officials of the Indian Oil Corporation have been informed about the incident and police personnel were on guard to restrain villagers who merrily ran to the fields with whatever type of containers they could lay hands on and purloin as much as they could.

The SP said a pipeline from the Barauni oil refinery in adjoining district of Begusarai passed underneath the ground in the village.

"The pipeline may have developed cracks.It will be known definitively once IOC officials inspect the site. Till then it will remain out of bounds for the public", he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oil leak in Bihar Oil pipeline Indian Oil Corporation
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp