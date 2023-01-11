Tribal bodies call for Jharkhand bandh to ‘free’ Parasnath Hills from Jain community

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Tribal bodies stepped up their demand and have called for ‘Jharkhand Bandh’ on January 24 to free Parasnath Hills from the Jain community and declare the hills as ‘Marang Buru’ (hill deity or supreme source of power) for the Santhal community.

In order to chalk out future plan of action for reclaiming their right over Parasnath Hills, local tribals organised a ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) on Tuesday at Madhuban near Parasnath Hills.

Amid tight security, thousands of tribals assembled in Madhuban against the declaration of Parasnath Hills as a religious place for the Jain community and announced a fight to the finish for the protection of their sacred religious place Marang Buru Disom Majhi Than.

After performing a puja at Marang Buru Disom Majh Than, the agitators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu for handing over their sacred hills to the Jain community.

Hours after Union Government stopped all tourism and eco-tourism activities, banning liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants on Parasnath Hills to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikarji, tribals living in the region raised their demand to free their hills from outsiders’ interference.

Addressing the gathering, president of the tribal outfit Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, Salkhan Murmu said that Parasnath is the most important place of worship for Santhal tribe. “As Ayodhya is for Hindus, Rome is for Christians, Parasnath Hills is for the people of Santhal community living in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and India. Our mantra starts with Marang Buru and the government is handing it over to others,” said Murmu.

Tribal bodies claimed that entire Parasnath Hills is theirs and has been known as Marang Buru way before the Jain community arrived here. JMM MLA from Borio Lobin Hembrom has called for the bandh assured that he will raise the issue in the Assembly.

Sikandar Hembrom, Secretary of ‘Marang Buru Sanwata Susar Baisi,’ a local tribal outfit of Parasnath alleging a few people of their community trying to buy the tribals by taking money from the Jains, asked the administration to identify them and lodge FIR against them or they will have to resort to ‘sendra’ (a tribal festival observed on a particular date in May every year, wherein tribal men and women armed

with traditional weapon raid the jungles and kill animals and birds).

Fight for Homeland

Oct 22, 2018: Jharkhand Govt issues notification declaring Sammed Shikar ji as eco-tourism spot

Aug 2, 2019: Center approves the notification issued by Jharkhand Govt

Feb 17, 2022: Sammed Shikarji included as a religious tourist site in the state tourism policy, 2021

Jan 3, 2023: Tribals organised a silent march in Ranchi

Jan 5: Center stops all tourism and eco-tourism activities

Jan 5: National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance over

the issue

Jan 10: Tribals organize ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) at Parasmath, announce mega protest on January 24

RANCHI: Tribal bodies stepped up their demand and have called for ‘Jharkhand Bandh’ on January 24 to free Parasnath Hills from the Jain community and declare the hills as ‘Marang Buru’ (hill deity or supreme source of power) for the Santhal community. In order to chalk out future plan of action for reclaiming their right over Parasnath Hills, local tribals organised a ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) on Tuesday at Madhuban near Parasnath Hills. Amid tight security, thousands of tribals assembled in Madhuban against the declaration of Parasnath Hills as a religious place for the Jain community and announced a fight to the finish for the protection of their sacred religious place Marang Buru Disom Majhi Than. After performing a puja at Marang Buru Disom Majh Than, the agitators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu for handing over their sacred hills to the Jain community. Hours after Union Government stopped all tourism and eco-tourism activities, banning liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants on Parasnath Hills to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikarji, tribals living in the region raised their demand to free their hills from outsiders’ interference. Addressing the gathering, president of the tribal outfit Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, Salkhan Murmu said that Parasnath is the most important place of worship for Santhal tribe. “As Ayodhya is for Hindus, Rome is for Christians, Parasnath Hills is for the people of Santhal community living in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and India. Our mantra starts with Marang Buru and the government is handing it over to others,” said Murmu. Tribal bodies claimed that entire Parasnath Hills is theirs and has been known as Marang Buru way before the Jain community arrived here. JMM MLA from Borio Lobin Hembrom has called for the bandh assured that he will raise the issue in the Assembly. Sikandar Hembrom, Secretary of ‘Marang Buru Sanwata Susar Baisi,’ a local tribal outfit of Parasnath alleging a few people of their community trying to buy the tribals by taking money from the Jains, asked the administration to identify them and lodge FIR against them or they will have to resort to ‘sendra’ (a tribal festival observed on a particular date in May every year, wherein tribal men and women armed with traditional weapon raid the jungles and kill animals and birds). Fight for Homeland Oct 22, 2018: Jharkhand Govt issues notification declaring Sammed Shikar ji as eco-tourism spot Aug 2, 2019: Center approves the notification issued by Jharkhand Govt Feb 17, 2022: Sammed Shikarji included as a religious tourist site in the state tourism policy, 2021 Jan 3, 2023: Tribals organised a silent march in Ranchi Jan 5: Center stops all tourism and eco-tourism activities Jan 5: National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance over the issue Jan 10: Tribals organize ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) at Parasmath, announce mega protest on January 24