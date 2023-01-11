Home Nation

Tribal bodies call for Jharkhand bandh to ‘free’ Parasnath Hills from Jain community

Addressing the gathering, president of the tribal outfit Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, Salkhan Murmu said that Parasnath is the most important place of worship for Santhal tribe.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)

Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Tribal bodies stepped up their demand and have called for ‘Jharkhand Bandh’ on January 24 to free Parasnath Hills from the Jain community and declare the hills as ‘Marang Buru’ (hill deity or supreme source of power) for the Santhal community. 

In order to chalk out future plan of action for reclaiming their right over Parasnath Hills, local tribals organised a ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) on Tuesday at Madhuban near Parasnath Hills.
Amid tight security, thousands of tribals assembled in Madhuban against the declaration of Parasnath Hills as a religious place for the Jain community and announced a fight to the finish for the protection of their sacred religious place Marang Buru Disom Majhi Than. 

After performing a puja at Marang Buru Disom Majh Than, the agitators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu for handing over their sacred hills to the Jain community.

Hours after Union Government stopped all tourism and eco-tourism activities, banning liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants on Parasnath Hills to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikarji, tribals living in the region raised their demand to free their hills from outsiders’ interference. 

Addressing the gathering, president of the tribal outfit Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, Salkhan Murmu said that Parasnath is the most important place of worship for Santhal tribe. “As Ayodhya is for Hindus, Rome is for Christians, Parasnath Hills is for the people of Santhal community living in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and India. Our mantra starts with Marang Buru and the government is handing it over to others,” said Murmu.

Tribal bodies claimed that entire Parasnath Hills is theirs and has been known as Marang Buru way before the Jain community arrived here.  JMM MLA from Borio Lobin Hembrom has called for the bandh assured that he will raise the issue in the Assembly.

Sikandar Hembrom, Secretary of ‘Marang Buru Sanwata Susar Baisi,’ a local tribal outfit of Parasnath alleging a few people of their community trying to buy the tribals by taking money from the Jains, asked the administration to identify them and lodge FIR against them or they will have to resort to ‘sendra’ (a tribal festival observed on a particular date in May every year, wherein tribal men and women armed 
with traditional weapon raid the jungles and kill animals and birds).

Fight for Homeland

Oct 22, 2018: Jharkhand Govt issues notification declaring Sammed Shikar ji as eco-tourism spot
Aug 2, 2019: Center approves the notification issued by Jharkhand Govt
Feb 17, 2022:  Sammed Shikarji included as a religious tourist site in the state tourism policy, 2021
Jan 3, 2023: Tribals organised a silent march in Ranchi
Jan 5: Center stops all tourism and eco-tourism activities
Jan 5: National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance over 
the issue
Jan 10: Tribals organize ‘Mahajutaan’ (grand assemblage) at Parasmath, announce mega protest on January 24

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand bandh Parasnath Hills Marang Buru Santhal
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp