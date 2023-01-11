Women officers in Indian Army to be inducted into Artillery soon

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The biggest armed force service, Indian Army, has taken the decision to induct women into their combat stream. The preparations are in process.

The Indian Army has taken the decision to begin the induction of women into combat arms in the near future beginning with the Regiment of Artillery. As per the Ministry of Defence, the combat employment philosophy of women in the Armed Forces is a continuously evolving process and regularly reviewed by them.

The Regiment of Artillery is said to be the second largest arm of the Indian Army, after the infantry. Artillery with its missiles, guns, mortars, rocket launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles is also described as an ‘Arm of Decision’.

As of now the women officers have not been granted permanent commission into Infantry, Armoured, Artillery and Mechanised Infantry.

At present there are 1705 women officers in the Indian Army into ten Arms and Services viz. Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Army Air Defence, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Aviation Corps, Intelligence Corps, Judge Advocate General Branch and Army Education Corps in addition to the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The Indian Air Force pioneered in inducting the women into combat roles beginning with three women officers commissioned as the Fighter pilots in June 2016. IAF has commissioned 15 women fighter pilots till date. The women officers are now being inducted in all combat roles into the force.

Indian Navy, from December 2022, The Indian Navy has decided to open every branch of the service, including the Submarine and Aviation, for its women officers and the Personnel Below Officers Rank (PBOR) from 2023 in pursuant to its gender-neutral approach.

The Indian Navy has already deputed 28 women officers onboard ships. Women officers are also deployed in combat roles onboard naval Aircraft/ship borne helicopters.

The total number of women serving into the Armed forces is around 10,493 as per the data shared by the Ministry of Defence in March 2022 and this includes those in the Medical, Dental and Nursing Corps.

The chronology of women induction into the Armed Forces

In 1958, the Army Medical Corps (AMC) granted regular commission to women.

In 1991 the Indian Navy commenced induction of women as officers.

In 1992, women were allowed to serve in the armed forces as Short Service Commission (SCC) officers in various supporting branches.

In February 2020 Supreme Court gave its verdict for Permanent Commission to women. Total of 577 women officers granted Permanent Commission till November 2021.

The first batch of Women Military Police at the Other Ranks joined Army in May 2021.

From July 2021 women officers began training in Army Aviation.

In August 2022 first batch of 19 women cadets reported for the tri-service National Defence Academy.

In November 2022, 341 women Agniveers of Indian Navy joined training at INS CHilka.

In June 2023 the first six women Army officers will attend Defence Services Staff College.

First time 108 women officers are to soon get the rank of Colonel.

100 women Agniveers will join the Army training from April this year.

