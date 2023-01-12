Bhopal Diary: Uma Bharti meets expelled BJP leader

Anuraag Singh By

Uma Bharti meets expelled BJP leader

Ex-CM and former Union Minister Uma Bharti created a flutter by recently meeting the expelled BJP leader Pritam Lodhi in Gwalior. She said that if the party can apologise for acting against ex-finance minister and senior leader Jayant Malaiya (against whom action was initiated in the wake of 2021 Damoh by-poll loss), why can’t it forgive the backward caste leader Pritam Lodhi. Lodhi was expelled from BJP for outrageous utterances about Brahmins last year and since then has been working with the OBC Mahasabha to build a third front in MP politics. Bharti has recently asked her OBC Lodhi community to decide on who to vote on their volition and not be influenced.

Scindia loyalist claims Congress wants him back

A Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist MP minister Brijendra Singh Yadav has claimed that the opposition Congress is trying for his return to the party. Yadav, who represents Mungaoli seat in the Vidhan Sabha and is a minister of state, recently alleged that Congress is trying to get him back to the party, but every time the grand old party does so, its own ranks switchover to the BJP. Yadav’s allegation comes a few weeks after the Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh had claimed that many Scindia loyalist and former MLAs wanted to return to the Congress, as they fear that BJP may deny them tickets in the assembly polls.

Sagar city to levy tax on pet owners from April

Come April 2023, Sagar city will become MP’s first city to levy a tax on pet dog owners. According to Sagar municipal commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla in the wake of rising stray dog menace and dirtying of public places by defecation of pet dogs, all the municipal wards of Sagar have unanimously resolved for strict registeration, vaccination of dogs as well as levying tax on those owning the pet dogs. The rules for it will be framed by the Sagar Municipal Corporation in consultation with legal experts and the new rules will come into effect from April 2023.

