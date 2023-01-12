BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers: Manish Sisodia 

Home Nation

Sisodia's charge came in the wake of a notice issued to the Aam Aadmi Party asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements in the garb of government advertisements.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused BJP of wanting to have "unconstitutional" control over Delhi officers to have leverage over the city government.

The development came nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published under the veneer of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the sources said.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG," a source said.

"Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers -- BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"In Delhi's newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other states are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi.

Will costs of those be recovered from BJP CMs? "Is it for this reason that BJP wants to keep unconstitutional control over Delhi officers?" He said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

