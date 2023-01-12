CRPF men to learn Kashmiri to enhance local connect

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With a decline in militant violence, the paramilitary CRPF is adopting people-friendly measures to have more interface with the local population by training its men deployed in the Valley in the knowhow of the Kashmiri language and making it mandatory for its personnel to wear shoe covers during searches of the residential houses during anti-militancy operations.

CRPF Inspector General (Srinagar sector) Charu Sinha told this newspaper that the paramilitary personnel deployed in the Valley are being taught the basics of the Kashmiri language to have more interface with the locals. The CRPF men deployed in the Valley are being trained by the language experts in the Valley about the basics of Kashmiri language.

“They are being trained in the use of Kashmiri words that are being used in daily affairs by the locals. They are being trained how to greet people, exchange pleasantries, how to apologise, etc in the local language,” said another CRPF official. According to Sinha, whosoever is coming to operate in the Valley, he or she will be trained in the use of Kashmiri language.

The paramilitary CRPF personnel, he said, are being trained in speaking the well-known Kashmiri phrases, which are being used in day-to-day affairs by the locals. The CRPF officials hope that by knowing Kashmiri language, the CRPF personnel can have better interaction with the locals, both young and elderly.

In another people-friendly measure, Sinha said, the paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations. The decision was taken to respect the local sentiments.

Another CRPF official said that the practice of using shoe covers during searches of houses was started by the Srinagar sector of CRPF covering the central districts of Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal about two to three months back.

“Since the houses are well furnished, it was decided that CRPF personnel would cover their shoes during searches to respect the local sentiments,” he said. He said this people-friendly measure has been taken well by the locals, who understand that the CRPF men are performing their duties but at the same time are also sensitive enough to respect the houses. The official said after the successful experiment in central Kashmir, the process of using shoe cover by CRPF personnel during searches of houses was extended to other parts of the Valley also.

SRINAGAR: With a decline in militant violence, the paramilitary CRPF is adopting people-friendly measures to have more interface with the local population by training its men deployed in the Valley in the knowhow of the Kashmiri language and making it mandatory for its personnel to wear shoe covers during searches of the residential houses during anti-militancy operations. CRPF Inspector General (Srinagar sector) Charu Sinha told this newspaper that the paramilitary personnel deployed in the Valley are being taught the basics of the Kashmiri language to have more interface with the locals. The CRPF men deployed in the Valley are being trained by the language experts in the Valley about the basics of Kashmiri language. “They are being trained in the use of Kashmiri words that are being used in daily affairs by the locals. They are being trained how to greet people, exchange pleasantries, how to apologise, etc in the local language,” said another CRPF official. According to Sinha, whosoever is coming to operate in the Valley, he or she will be trained in the use of Kashmiri language. The paramilitary CRPF personnel, he said, are being trained in speaking the well-known Kashmiri phrases, which are being used in day-to-day affairs by the locals. The CRPF officials hope that by knowing Kashmiri language, the CRPF personnel can have better interaction with the locals, both young and elderly. In another people-friendly measure, Sinha said, the paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations. The decision was taken to respect the local sentiments. Another CRPF official said that the practice of using shoe covers during searches of houses was started by the Srinagar sector of CRPF covering the central districts of Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal about two to three months back. “Since the houses are well furnished, it was decided that CRPF personnel would cover their shoes during searches to respect the local sentiments,” he said. He said this people-friendly measure has been taken well by the locals, who understand that the CRPF men are performing their duties but at the same time are also sensitive enough to respect the houses. The official said after the successful experiment in central Kashmir, the process of using shoe cover by CRPF personnel during searches of houses was extended to other parts of the Valley also.