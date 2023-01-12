Home Nation

CRPF men to learn Kashmiri to enhance local connect

According to Sinha, whosoever is coming to operate in the Valley, he or she will be trained in the use of Kashmiri language.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations | Express

Paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations | Express

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With a decline in militant violence, the paramilitary CRPF is adopting people-friendly measures to have more interface with the local population by training its men deployed in the Valley in the knowhow of the Kashmiri language and making it mandatory for its personnel to wear shoe covers during searches of the residential houses during anti-militancy operations.

CRPF Inspector General (Srinagar sector) Charu Sinha told this newspaper that the paramilitary personnel deployed in the Valley are being taught the basics of the Kashmiri language to have more interface with the locals. The CRPF men deployed in the Valley are being trained by the language experts in the Valley about the basics of Kashmiri language.

“They are being trained in the use of Kashmiri words that are being used in daily affairs by the locals. They are being trained how to greet people, exchange pleasantries, how to apologise, etc in the local  language,” said another CRPF official. According to Sinha, whosoever is coming to operate in the Valley, he or she will be trained in the use of Kashmiri language.

The paramilitary CRPF personnel, he said, are being trained in speaking the well-known Kashmiri phrases, which are being used in day-to-day affairs by the locals. The CRPF officials hope that by knowing Kashmiri language, the CRPF personnel can have better interaction with the locals, both young and elderly.

In another people-friendly measure, Sinha said, the paramilitary personnel have started using shoe covers while searching residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations. The decision was taken to respect the local sentiments.

Another CRPF official said that the practice of using shoe covers during searches of houses was started by the Srinagar sector of CRPF covering the central districts of Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal about two to three months back.

“Since the houses are well furnished, it was decided that CRPF personnel would cover their shoes during searches to respect the local sentiments,” he said. He said this people-friendly measure has been taken well by the locals, who understand that the CRPF men are performing their duties but at the same time are also sensitive enough to respect the houses. The official said after the successful experiment in central Kashmir, the process of using shoe cover by CRPF personnel during searches of houses was extended to other parts of the Valley also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Kashmiri local
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp