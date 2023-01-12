Dalit youth in Uttarkashi held hostage, beaten brutally after paying obeisance at temple

By Express News Service

UTTARKASHI: A Dalit youth was held hostage and beaten up with sticks and embers overnight by five upper-caste men who had gone to offer prayers at a temple in Salra village of Uttarkashi. The victim has lodged a case at Mori police station. The police immediately registered a case against five people under the SC/ST Act and other sections, but no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said, "Considering the seriousness of the matter, Circle officer (operation) Prashant Kumar is investigating it. Villages and hideouts of the accused are being raided to arrest them." Asked by this correspondent if there could be any reason other than the upper caste-Dalit caste angle behind this serious act, SP Yaduvanshi said, "The reality and cause behind this act will be known only after the arrest of the accused."

According to the police report, Ayush (22), son of Attar Lal, a resident of Banol village, has lodged a case against five people in the area at Mori police station on various charges including attempt to murder. In his complaint to the police, Ayush said that he had gone to the Kaunwal temple in the village at around 7 pm on January 9 to offer prayers and pay obeisance.

According to the complaint given by Ayush to the police, "Some people present in the temple suddenly attacked him. Later, he was tied to the temple. Five upper castes of the village beat him up overnight with burning wood and embers, causing him to faint."

Ayush said that on the morning of January 10, when he regained consciousness, he was naked. Ayush told the police that he somehow managed to escape from the temple premises. The victim has marks of assault and burn injuries all over his body.

Senior Sub-Inspector Brijpal Singh told the reporter that the police have filed charges against the five accused men of the village under sections 147, 323, 504 and SC/ST act. The investigation has been handed over to CO Operation Prashant Kumar.

