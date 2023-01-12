'Seriously concerned about increasing use of money power in elections': EC tells SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Submitting that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is seriously concerned about increasing use of money power in elections, the apex poll body has informed the Supreme Court that to curb this it has successively enforced the Election Expenditure Monitoring mechanism in the elections since the General Elections to Bihar Legislative Assembly, 2010.

“One of the reasons for more money being seized today is increased vigilance and efforts of ECI,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit has been filed by ECI in the plea preferred by Prabhakar Deshpande seeking to direct the apex poll body to come up with a comprehensive plan of action to curb excess election expenditures by formulating stringent and effective provisions of actions against the erring candidates and political parties. The plea had also sought for directing the ECI to examine the election expenditures to bring credibility and democratic reforms.

Referring to the introduction of robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during elections, the apex poll body has said that it has time and again adopted various measures to curb the menace of money power in elections and will continue to do so in the future.

The affidavit also states that to curb the excess expenditure/unaccounted expenditure, the robust mechanism introduced by ECI comprises the Deployment of Expenditure Observers, Assistant Expenditure Observers, Video Surveillance Teams, Video Viewing Teams, Accounting Teams, Complaint Monitoring & Call Centre, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee, Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams.

“In pursuance of this Hon'ble Court's Judgment/Order in case of Common Cause Vs. Union of India & Ors. [(1996) 2 SCC 752], the Election Commission of India has issued a revised format for Election Expenditure Statement for scrutiny to be submitted by the Political Parties from the date of announcement of elections upto the date of completion of elections within 75 days / 90 days of Assembly Elections/Lok Sabha Elections to the Election Commission of India. The Election Expenditure Statements of National Political Parties and State Recognised Political Parties are uploaded on the website of the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer of State/UT concerned respectively,” the affidavit also states.

Questioning the maintainability of the plea, the ECI has stated that it is merely based on newspaper reports and cannot be entertained. “The instant PIL and the prayers made therein are vague and half-baked, the present PIL is evidently not maintainable and liable to be dismissed at the threshold itself,” the affidavit stated.

