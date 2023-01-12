Hoax call triggers bomb scare in Pune-bound SpiceJet plane at Delhi Airport

By Express News Service

New Delhi: A call regarding a bomb in a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight triggered panic at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Thursday evening.

According to the officials, it was a 'hoax call'.

"A call was received from the Delhi Police regarding a bomb threat in a plane -- SG 8938 -- after which two fire engines were immediately rushed to the Delhi Airport," a Fire Department official told the New Indian Express.

The official informed that even before the fire tenders could reach the spot, midway, information was received that the bomb call was a hoax. The passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received, they added.

However, the Delhi Police sounded an alert and the flight was thoroughly checked by the security personnel but nothing suspicious was found.

A senior police officer said that efforts are on to trace the caller.

Notably, it is the third time in the past 30 days that a 'hoax call' triggered a bomb scare at the Delhi Airport.

Earlier, on the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat, however, later it turned out to be a hoax message.

On December 21, a precautionary security drill was carried out at the Airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to “bomb and eliminate” the airport.

(With inputs from PTI)

New Delhi: A call regarding a bomb in a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight triggered panic at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Thursday evening. According to the officials, it was a 'hoax call'. "A call was received from the Delhi Police regarding a bomb threat in a plane -- SG 8938 -- after which two fire engines were immediately rushed to the Delhi Airport," a Fire Department official told the New Indian Express. The official informed that even before the fire tenders could reach the spot, midway, information was received that the bomb call was a hoax. The passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received, they added. However, the Delhi Police sounded an alert and the flight was thoroughly checked by the security personnel but nothing suspicious was found. A senior police officer said that efforts are on to trace the caller. Notably, it is the third time in the past 30 days that a 'hoax call' triggered a bomb scare at the Delhi Airport. Earlier, on the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat, however, later it turned out to be a hoax message. On December 21, a precautionary security drill was carried out at the Airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to “bomb and eliminate” the airport. (With inputs from PTI)