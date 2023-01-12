Home Nation

'Insignificant reasons standing on way to fulfil promise': Jharkhand FM on nutrition schemes failure

The RTF activists demanded the Hemant Soren government fulfil promised five eggs a week scheme in schools and six eggs in Angawari centres.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Right to Food (RTF) campaign activists, reminding Hemant Soren government of its promise of providing five eggs a week in school and six eggs in Anganwadi centres, has demanded the state government fulfil the repeated promises made to the people of Jharkhand.

In an all-women press conference of RTF activists in Ranchi, they claimed that instead of five eggs, children are not getting two eggs in a week in most of the schools, while the children below 6 years at Anganwadi centres are not getting even once a week.

RTF activists also reminded the government of its promise of increasing the pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 under the social security scheme, but even after three years, it remains unfulfilled.

Similarly, they also raised their concern over the irregular supply of ration to the green ration card holders. “We demand the state government to fulfil the promise made to the people of Jharkhand looking at the fact that more than 60 per cent of women here are anaemic while 67.7 per cent of children in this state are suffering from anaemia. Moreover, according to the National Family Health Survey, 39.4 per cent of children of Jharkhand are malnourished,” said Binni belonging to Ekal Nari Saskhakti Sangathan.

Even in Ranchi schools, eggs are not being provided to the children as promised by the Hemant Soren government, whereas in Anganwadi centres eggs are not being provided at all, she added.

Raising the issue of price rise, the RTF activists also said that it is not possible for the elderly and widows to sustain themselves with the social security pension of Rs 1000 hence it should be revised at least up to Rs 3000.

Interestingly, when a delegation of the RTF campaign met Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on January 9, he admitted that his government is quite weak in the implementation of programmes, further adding that, due to insignificant reasons these promises were not being fulfilled by the government.

“The Finance Minister agreed to our concern that promises made by the state government must be fulfilled at the earliest, but at the same time, he explained how due to some trivial reasons these promises are not being fulfilled,” said Paran Amitava, a research scholar associated with social economist Jean Dreze.

You will be shocked to hear that the state government has not been able to find out a supplier to supply eggs in schools during these years in office, she added.

Paran said that the Jharkhand government is showing its weakness by not fulfilling them. RTF campaign also demanded a regular supply of rice for green ration card holders as the Jharkhand government has taken the appreciable step of expanding the ambit of the Public Distribution System beyond the coverage mandated by the National Food Security Act by issuing “green” ration cards.

However, for the past several months, the rice supply has been very irregular under this category of ration cards. They demanded the government resolve the issue immediately.

