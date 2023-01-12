Home Nation

Intra-party rivalry intensifies in Gujarat, BJP leader killed

The enmity between Gamot and Kathi apparently began a year ago over the candidature of Gamot’s wife, Sonal, as a municipal councillor.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Harshad Gamot, a 45-year-old BJP leader from Viramgam who recently supported Patidar leader and party MLA Hardik Patel, was allegedly killed by another BJP member due to political enmity. Seven people, including BJP worker Bharat Kathi, were detained on Wednesday.

The enmity between Gamot and Kathi apparently began a year ago over the candidature of Gamot’s wife, Sonal, as a municipal councillor. “On Tuesday evening, Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gamot succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the government hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police DS Chauhan said.

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of the political rivalry. “Bharat Kathi once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other deals, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime,” Chauhan said.

Viramgam BJP city president Naresh Shah said while Kathi is a primary member of the BJP, the party has not assigned him any work or post. “In the corporation elections, he supported some BJP candidates against Harshad Gamot and his wife Sonal, who contested as an independent candidate. But I have no 
information that there was any quarrel between them,” Shah said, adding that the deceased was an active worker of the BJP.

Challenging killer’s dominance a trigger
Bharat Kathi once enjoyed a stronghold in his area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other deals, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police DS Chauhan said. The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of the political rivalry. BJP city president said the party has not assigned him any work or post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshad Gamot BJP Congress Bharat Kathi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp