Intra-party rivalry intensifies in Gujarat, BJP leader killed

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Harshad Gamot, a 45-year-old BJP leader from Viramgam who recently supported Patidar leader and party MLA Hardik Patel, was allegedly killed by another BJP member due to political enmity. Seven people, including BJP worker Bharat Kathi, were detained on Wednesday.

The enmity between Gamot and Kathi apparently began a year ago over the candidature of Gamot’s wife, Sonal, as a municipal councillor. “On Tuesday evening, Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gamot succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the government hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police DS Chauhan said.

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of the political rivalry. “Bharat Kathi once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other deals, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime,” Chauhan said.

Viramgam BJP city president Naresh Shah said while Kathi is a primary member of the BJP, the party has not assigned him any work or post. “In the corporation elections, he supported some BJP candidates against Harshad Gamot and his wife Sonal, who contested as an independent candidate. But I have no

information that there was any quarrel between them,” Shah said, adding that the deceased was an active worker of the BJP.

