Jharkhand: Maoists trigger IED blast on second consecutive day, three CoBRA jawans injured

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major concern for Jharkhand police which claims that the CPI (Maoists) will be dragged out of Jharkhand by the end of 2023, the red ultras have triggered IED blast for the second consecutive day in Sarjan Buru forest under the Tonto police station of Chaibasa.

Three jawans of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) got injured in the incident and were airlifted to Ranchi immediately.

“Same operation was being continued on Thursday following the blast on Wednesday, during which, an IED triggered by the Maoists injured three of our CoBRA jawans,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar. All the three were airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to Medica Hospital for better treatment, he added.

Notably, 6 jawans of CoBRA battallion were also injured on Wednesday in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists at the same jungle when a joint team of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar of the state police and the district armed police were conducting anti-Maoist operation in the forests.

All the six injured jawans were airlifted and admitted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi. They are said to be out of danger now.

Intense combing operation was being conducted immediately after the incident on Wednesday which was continued on Thursday, during which an IED planted by the Maoists exploded injuring the three jawans.

