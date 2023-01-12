Home Nation

Jharkhand: Maoists trigger IED blast on second consecutive day, three CoBRA jawans injured

Three jawans of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) got injured in the incident and were airlifted to Ranchi immediately. 

Published: 12th January 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major concern for Jharkhand police which claims that the CPI (Maoists) will be dragged out of Jharkhand by the end of 2023, the red ultras have triggered IED blast for the second consecutive day in Sarjan Buru forest under the Tonto police station of Chaibasa.

Three jawans of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) got injured in the incident and were airlifted to Ranchi immediately. 

“Same operation was being continued on Thursday following the blast on Wednesday, during which, an IED triggered by the Maoists injured three of our CoBRA jawans,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar. All the three were airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to Medica Hospital for better treatment, he added.

Notably, 6 jawans of CoBRA battallion were also injured on Wednesday in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists at the same jungle when a joint team of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar of the state police and the district armed police were conducting anti-Maoist operation in the forests.

All the six injured jawans were airlifted and admitted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi. They are said to be out of danger now.

Intense combing operation was being conducted immediately after the incident on Wednesday which was continued on Thursday, during which an IED planted by the Maoists exploded injuring the three jawans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI (Maoists)  CRPF CoBRA IED blast anti-Maoist operation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp