Madhya Pradesh’ Investors Summit: Companies make a beeline to unveil mega plans

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On day one of the two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ Global Investors Summit in Indore, many big names in the Indian industry made major investment announcements in the central Indian state.

State government sources said the biggest announcement of Rs 60,000 crore was made by the Adani Group.

In a one-on-one with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Adani Agro, Oil & Gas managing director Pranav Adani unfolded his plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in the field of minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal in the state. The Adani Group also plans to set up a hospital in the state.

In a discussion with the CM, the chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd, Sanjeev Puri, while talking about the 300 FPOs (follow-on public offers) being operated in the state, detailed plans to set up 1,000 FPOs with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

The ITC Group will also set up a packaging and food processing unit in the state. The packaging unit will start by the end of this year. The group is promoting the cultivation of aromatic plants. A unit based on its processing will also be set up in the state. ITC Mart is also expanding to provide guidance to farmers.

Puneet Dalmia, MD of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, proposed to set up a cement plant in the state and encourage tree plantation on the waste land of the state.

Noel Tata, the MD of Tata International, while discussing expansion plans in MP, spoke about adding more retail outlets in the state. He promised a total investment of Rs 22,500 crore in MP. Addressing the inaugural session of the summit which was inaugurated by PM Modi with detailed video speech, CM Chouhan said he was always available as the CEO of MP. “The per capita income in the state has increased to 1.37 lakh, but we are not at peace, that’s why continuous work is going on in Madhya Pradesh,” said the CM.

Indore summit

The two-days summit in Indore is being attended by 5,000 industrialists-investors from 85 nations

Maximum Rs 60,000 cr investment announced by the Adani Group on the first day

Reliance Group announced 5G network connectivity to all 425-plus tehsils of MP by 2023 end and investing Rs 22,500 crores across different sectors in the state

Aditya Birla Group announced investing Rs 15,000 cr in next 5 years

JSW Cement and Paints announced Rs 4,500 crores investment

