PM Modi invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit India

Published: 12th January 2023 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the telephone. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation.

PM Modi congratulated Netanyahu for being sworn in as the PM of Israel for the sixth term and wished him a very successful venture.

"Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend Netanyahu. I congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas," according to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office.  

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as PM of Israel for the sixth time on December 29th,18 months after he was ousted from power.

He returns with the support of several far-right figures once consigned to the fringes of Israeli politics, after cobbling together a coalition shortly before the deadline.

