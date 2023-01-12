Home Nation

Punjab Civil Service officers back to work as CM Bhagwant Mann declares stir illegal

The orders issued by the CM through chief secretary VK Janjua read: “It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Work, Digital, Women working

Image used for representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday declared illegal the mass casual leave of Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers, in protest against the arrest of an officer in a corruption case, the civil service association withdrew the stir and resumed work.

The orders issued by the CM through chief secretary VK Janjua read: “It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers. Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance to corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm-twisting.”

It asked the chief secretary to declare the strike illegal and suspend all such officers who do not report by 2 pm. Those who did not join duty by 2 pm should be treated as ‘dies non’ (a break in service)’. The PCS Officers’ group withdrew their mass casual leave and resumed work immediately. They said they were satisfied with the assurance given by the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Civil Service VK Janjua
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp