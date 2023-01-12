Home Nation

'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 

By reciting several dohas (couplets) of Ramcharitmanas, Prof Chandrashekhar said that the epic was spreading animosity in the society as it was also creating discrepancies in society.

Published: 12th January 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)

Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar stirred controversy by alleging that Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language, composed by Indian Bhakti poet Tulsidas, created animosity in the society.

By reciting several dohas (couplets) of Ramcharitmanas, Prof Chandrashekhar said that the epic was spreading animosity in the society as it was also creating discrepancies in society.

“Ramcharitmanas is a curse on the society as instead of connecting the society, it is breaking it,” he remarked while addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday The RJD leader said that Ramcharitmanas even advocated for preventing Dalits, backwards and women from education but also for keeping them deprived of their rights.

“Manusmriti has sowed the seed of hatred in the society,” he remarked. The minister said that former RSS chief MS Golwarkar’s thoughts were spreading hatred in the society. He said that Dr BR Ambedkar had burnt ‘Manusmriti’ as it backed the snatching of the rights of Dalits and deprived sections of the society. Later, Chandrakshekhar sticking to his stand on Ramcharitmanas told newspersons that India could become strong and prosperous by promoting love and affection among various sections of the society.

“Nagpur (RSS headquarters) and people associated with Sangh Parivar only spread hatred in the society,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand condemned Prof Chandrashekhar and wondered how the minister was giving his opinion based on the “religious hatred in the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University in a foolish manner.”

He said RJD was indulging in appeasement politics to woo Muslims. Anand also asked deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to make his stand clear on Prof Chandrashekhar`s statement and apologise to Hindus of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Ramcharitmanas Bihar Education Minister Tuslidas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp