'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar stirred controversy by alleging that Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language, composed by Indian Bhakti poet Tulsidas, created animosity in the society.

By reciting several dohas (couplets) of Ramcharitmanas, Prof Chandrashekhar said that the epic was spreading animosity in the society as it was also creating discrepancies in society.

“Ramcharitmanas is a curse on the society as instead of connecting the society, it is breaking it,” he remarked while addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday The RJD leader said that Ramcharitmanas even advocated for preventing Dalits, backwards and women from education but also for keeping them deprived of their rights.

“Manusmriti has sowed the seed of hatred in the society,” he remarked. The minister said that former RSS chief MS Golwarkar’s thoughts were spreading hatred in the society. He said that Dr BR Ambedkar had burnt ‘Manusmriti’ as it backed the snatching of the rights of Dalits and deprived sections of the society. Later, Chandrakshekhar sticking to his stand on Ramcharitmanas told newspersons that India could become strong and prosperous by promoting love and affection among various sections of the society.

“Nagpur (RSS headquarters) and people associated with Sangh Parivar only spread hatred in the society,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand condemned Prof Chandrashekhar and wondered how the minister was giving his opinion based on the “religious hatred in the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University in a foolish manner.”

He said RJD was indulging in appeasement politics to woo Muslims. Anand also asked deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to make his stand clear on Prof Chandrashekhar`s statement and apologise to Hindus of the country.

PATNA: Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar stirred controversy by alleging that Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language, composed by Indian Bhakti poet Tulsidas, created animosity in the society. By reciting several dohas (couplets) of Ramcharitmanas, Prof Chandrashekhar said that the epic was spreading animosity in the society as it was also creating discrepancies in society. “Ramcharitmanas is a curse on the society as instead of connecting the society, it is breaking it,” he remarked while addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday The RJD leader said that Ramcharitmanas even advocated for preventing Dalits, backwards and women from education but also for keeping them deprived of their rights. “Manusmriti has sowed the seed of hatred in the society,” he remarked. The minister said that former RSS chief MS Golwarkar’s thoughts were spreading hatred in the society. He said that Dr BR Ambedkar had burnt ‘Manusmriti’ as it backed the snatching of the rights of Dalits and deprived sections of the society. Later, Chandrakshekhar sticking to his stand on Ramcharitmanas told newspersons that India could become strong and prosperous by promoting love and affection among various sections of the society. “Nagpur (RSS headquarters) and people associated with Sangh Parivar only spread hatred in the society,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand condemned Prof Chandrashekhar and wondered how the minister was giving his opinion based on the “religious hatred in the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University in a foolish manner.” He said RJD was indulging in appeasement politics to woo Muslims. Anand also asked deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to make his stand clear on Prof Chandrashekhar`s statement and apologise to Hindus of the country.