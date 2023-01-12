Home Nation

Rift between RJD & JD-U? Allies plan separate feasts on Makar Sankranti

The RJD is organising the feast at the official residence of former CM Rabri Devi on January 14 while JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha is doing so at his residence the same day. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Two major allies of the Bihar grand alliance RJD and the JD (U)  are organising ‘Dahi-Chuda Bhoj’ (feast) separately on Makar Sankranti, triggering speculation if everything was all right in the alliance.

The RJD is organising the feast at the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi on January 14 while JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha is doing so at his residence the same day.
Political observers see strains emerging in the RJD-JD (U) ties. They recall that Tejashwi had not taken prompt action against former state agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh and RJD MLA Vijay Mandal for their outbursts against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

This has given an opportunity to the BJP to attack the ruling alliance. Former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has sought to know what was stopping Tejashwi to act against Singh and Mandal until the end of kharmas (inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar).

“The RJD top leadership is insulting Nitish through its leaders and at the same time is also talking about action against them. RJD did not even issue notice to Sudhakar, emboldening another leader (Mandal) to speak against CM. Everything is happening under the RJD’s well-thought strategy,” said Sushil Modi. Tejashwi too is silent on the action that he plans against Sudhakhar and Mandal. He has only repeated that those speaking against the grand alliance were helping the BJP and that action will be taken against them.

JD-U chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who is a Munger MP, has apparently dismissed the issue by saying that it was an internal matter of the RJD and it had nothing to do with the alliance. Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of Bihar Bhakta Charan Das met deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav separately. It is believed that both leaders discussed issues like induction of two more Congress ministers into the state cabinet and also the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There are two ministers in the Nitish cabinet from the Congress quota at present. Das reportedly demanded the constitution of a coordination committee before the election so that issues like seat-sharing among allies of the grand alliance could be sorted out. 

‘Tejashwi silent on action against Nitish detractors’
Political observers recalled that Tejashwi had not taken prompt action against former state agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh and RJD MLA Vijay Mandal for their outbursts against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This has given an opportunity to the BJP to attack the ruling alliance.

