Seven labourers die as 'overloaded' van turns upside down in Jharkhand

The incident took place near Khairbani village under Rajnagar Police station in the Saraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand.

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: At least seven people died after a pick-up van overloaded with labourers turned upside down at around 7 am on Thursday.

According to the eye-witnesses, the speeding van, with at least 20 labourers on board, turned upside down as the driver lost control of it while going towards Jamshedpur from Chaibasa. All the injured persons were first taken to the Rajnagar Community Health Center, from where they, were referred to Jamshedpur for treatment.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to the family members of those who died in the accident. “The news about the death of seven people in Seraikela-Kharsawan in a road accident is extremely painful. Others injured in the accident are being treated under the supervision of the district administration,” said Soren on his Twitter handle.

May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss, he added.

