The Joshimath land subsidence has not affected our operational effectiveness: Army Chief General

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the land subsidence in Joshimath has not affected the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army deployed ahead towards the Line of Actual Control in the Middle Sector. The Indian Army has offered to extend assistance to the civil administration.

The Army Chief said, “There is no major impact on our operational readiness. There is no major damage on the main axis going beyond Joshimath.”

Joshimath is important from a strategic perspective as it is about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control with China. Keeping the significance of the area, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is a Border Guarding Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs also has a significant presence.

Talking about the damage to the Army’s infrastructure General Pande said, “About 25-28 buildings developed minor cracks and the Units and jawans there have been temporarily relocated. If necessary, there is a plan to move them above permanently near Auli.”

The existing road that goes ahead has developed minor cracks which the BRO has been successful in repairing or work is underway. Alternate route work as far as I know, has been temporarily halted.

“As far as assisting the local administration is concerned, we have a hospital, helipads and other facilities. We have offered some shelters to the civil administration so some people can be relocated there.” he said.

