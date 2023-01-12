Home Nation

The Joshimath land subsidence has not affected our operational effectiveness: Army Chief General

The Army Chief said, “There is no major impact on our operational readiness. There is no major damage on the main axis going beyond Joshimath.”

Published: 12th January 2023 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the land subsidence in Joshimath has not affected the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army deployed ahead towards the Line of Actual Control in the Middle Sector. The Indian Army has offered to extend assistance to the civil administration.

The Army Chief said, “There is no major impact on our operational readiness. There is no major damage on the main axis going beyond Joshimath.”

Joshimath is important from a strategic perspective as it is about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control with China. Keeping the significance of the area, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is a Border Guarding Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs also has a significant presence.

Talking about the damage to the Army’s infrastructure General Pande said, “About 25-28 buildings developed minor cracks and the Units and jawans there have been temporarily relocated. If necessary, there is a plan to move them above permanently near Auli.”

The existing road that goes ahead has developed minor cracks which the BRO has been successful in repairing or work is underway. Alternate route work as far as I know, has been temporarily halted.

“As far as assisting the local administration is concerned, we have a hospital, helipads and other facilities. We have offered some shelters to the civil administration so some people can be relocated there.” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Joshimath sinking Indian Army Uttarakhand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp