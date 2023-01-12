Home Nation

TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "TMC factions are involved in brutal attacks against each other. They are turning West Bengal into killing fields". 

Published: 12th January 2023 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district Thursday morning, ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal.

A police officer said Dulal Sheikh, an active TMC worker in the area, was shot at point-blank range when he was sipping tea at a stall in Amgaria Bazar.

Sheikh (50) was rushed to a nearby health centre where he was declared brought dead, he said.

"My father had been threatened with dire consequences by some people who belong to a rival faction of TMC in the area. He was involved in the supply of sand and building materials," Sheikh's son said.

TMC state vice president Joy Prakash Majumdar said "Ahead of the panchayat polls, BJP and CPI(M) are hatching a conspiracy to eliminate influential TMC members in different areas. It has to be investigated to find out whether Sheikh was a victim of any such plan."

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "TMC factions are involved in brutal attacks against each other. They are turning West Bengal into killing fields". 

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, "TMC workers and leaders are now fighting over spoils from activities like sand mining, smuggling and supply of building materials. Such incidents will rise with polls drawing near."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC shot dead panchayat polls West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp