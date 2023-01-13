Cruise service will herald an era of new age tourism: PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While flagging off the MV Ganga Vilas, the rivership for a 51-day voyage from Varanasi to Diburgarh through a video link on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a revolutionary step towards the evolution of waterway tourism in the country. He called the beginning of cruise service on river Ganga a landmark moment that would herald an era of new age of tourism in India.

While addressing a gathering comprising UP CM Yogi Aditynath and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually on the occasion, the PM delved in detail how the cruise service, being pitched as world’s longest river cruise, would give an impetus to tourism and create new job opportunities in all the states inhabited along the river Ganga.

The river ship MV Ganga Vilas is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1. Welcoming 33 foreign tourists, including 32 Swiss and a German, undertaking the maiden voyage of the cruise, the PM asked them to feel the essence and soul of India during their voyage. “India has everything that one can imagine or even a lot beyond imagination. India can’t be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart,” said the PM.

Underlining country’s hospitality, PM Modi said India had always welcomed everyone with open heart irrespective of the region or religion, creed or country. However, the Prime Minister launched a veiled attack on previous dispensations, which, he claimed, lagged in developing the places along river Ganga. “The areas along the banks of river Ganga lagged behind in development in post-independence period, thereby, leading to a massive exodus of population from there. We realised it and started working with a new approach to change the scenario,” he claimed.

“On the one hand, the campaign to clean Ganga was undertaken through Namami Gange, on the other, we launched a campaign ‘Arth Ganga’ to create a new environment of economic activities in the states from where Ganga passes through,” elaborated the PM adding that the cruise would further strengthen that campaign.

He added that with her growing role on global stage, the curiosity among the rest of the world to explore India had also increased manifold. “Such facilities, like the river cruise service, will help the tourists—both foreigners and natives -- to know this wonderful country in depth,” said the PM.

WATCH HERE:

He explained how the cruise would offer to experience the diverse cultural richness of the country during the voyage. “Those seeking spiritual peace will get their answers in destinations like Kashi, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Patna Sahib and Majuli. Those looking for a multi-national cruise experience will get the opportunity to reach their destination via Dhaka in Bangladesh, and those wanting to

witness the natural diversity of India will cross through Sundarbans and the forests of Assam,” he said.

He claimed that those who wanted to study the river system of India, MV Ganga Vilas would offer them ample opportunity for it by crossing over 27 river systems through the voyage. He exuded confidence that the river cruise service would provide the voyagers an opportunity to feel India’s prestigious heritage blended with modernity while exploring the civilization inhabited along the river

systems of this country.

Underlining the situation of Waterways before 2014, PM Modi claimed that earlier, there was very little use of waterways in the country with only five national waterways being operational. “Now, there are 111 national waterways in the country with about two dozen already operational. Similarly, in 2014 , the cargo transportation though river waterways was 30 lakh metric tonne which has seen a growth of three times now.”

PM Modi hoped said that the river cruise service would help make eastern region a growth engine for developed India. “This connects Haldia multimodal terminal with Varanasi and is also connected with India-Bangladesh protocol route and Northeast. This also connects Kolkata port and Bangladesh. This will facilitate business from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal to Bangladesh.”

While the booking for the river ship is locked for next two years, confirmed Antara cruise service director Raj Singh. Antara Cruise Service is operating the voyage with the support of Government of India.

