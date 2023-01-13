Destination MP: 5,000 investors from 84 nations, Rs 15 lakh crore proposals, 29 lakh jobs

By Express News Service

INDORE: The two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ Global Investor Summit has bagged the main Indian state intentions of investment worth over Rs 15.42 lakh crore. The summit concluded in Indore on Thursday. “A total of investment intentions worth Rs 15,42,514 crore have been received. These intentions are likely to create around 29 lakh jobs in the state,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The investment conclave was attended by over 5,000 investors from 84 nations, including the powerful G20 countries. Out of these intentions, the maximum – over Rs 6 lakh crore – pertain to the Indore-Malwa Nimar region (considered the MP industrial hub), Rs 2.88 lakh crore (Rewa-Shahdol), Rs 2.41 lakh crore (Jabalpur-Sagar), Rs 1.65 lakh crore (Bhopal-Narmadapuram), and Rs 1.52 lakh crore (Gwalior-Chambal).

As per the CM, investment intentions worth over Rs 6.09 lakh crore pertained to the renewable energy sector. As many as 36 MoUs were signed with 23 trade organisations, representing nations worldwide, including African, Latin American and Caribbean, ASEAN, European and Bangladesh.

“These MoUs will go a long way in connecting MP with business communities across the globe, which will usher benefits to exporters in the state,” Chouhan said.

Boosting state health

Top 5 investment sectors

Renewable Energy: Rs 2.80L crore

Urban infrastructure: Rs 2.80L crore

Agriculture and Food Processing: Rs 2.20L crore

Mining: Rs 98,305 crore

IT and Allied Sector: Rs 78,778 crore

As many as 36 MoUs signed with 23 trade organizations from African nations, Latin American and Caribbean nations, ASEAN countries, European nations and Bangladesh.

