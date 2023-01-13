Five cops indicted for framing man in UP drug case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Five cops, including an inspector, three sub-inspectors and a constable of Bahraich police, have been indicted by CB-CID in a 20-year-old case wherein the cops had allegedly implicated a youth under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act-1985 for possessing and selling drugs in 2003.

The probe agency filed a chargesheet in the case after 19 years on December 22, 2022, in the lower court which has posted the matter on January 17 for hearing. The case relates to the arrest of one Sarfaraz Ahmed by Nawabganj police in Bahraich on June 14, 2003 allegedly for having drugs in his possession with the intent to sell. Sarfaraz was just 19 years old when the police had arrested him.

In March, 2022, UP Governor Anandiben Patel gave the sanction for prosecution of the erring cops. Thereafter, a chargesheet was filed in the case on December 22, 2022.

