Home Nation

Joshimath: Affected families in 'sinking town' to get 6-month waiver in power, water bills

Each affected family staying in temporary relief camps built in hotels and residential units will be paid Rs 950 per room per day for their accommodation besides Rs 450 per head per day for expenses.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Joshimath

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to waive for six months electricity and water bills of families and individuals affected in the subsidence-hit Joshimath.

It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

WEB SCRAWL | How green was my valley: The Himalayan loot that triggered the Joshimath disaster

It also decided to put on hold repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year.

The cooperative banks will implement the one-year moratorium on repayment of loans immediately, while the state government will request the Centre to ask commercial banks to take a similar measure for the affected people in Joshimath, chief secretary SS Sandhu said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided to increase the amount being given by the state government to the affected families to pay rent from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month.

READ HERE | Satellite images show Joshimath sank by 5.4 cm in 12 days; ISRO warns entire town may sink

It also authorised the Chief Minister to increase it further on the recommendation of the District Magistrate.

WATCH :

People in Joshimath have been complaining that Rs 4,000 for rent is too low.

Each affected family staying in temporary relief camps built in hotels and residential units will be paid Rs 950 per room per day for their accommodation besides Rs 450 per head per day for expenses.

Besides, they will get Rs 80 per day to buy feed for big animals and Rs 45 for small ones.

Long and short term relief measures can be taken up out of the state government's own resources till the time a package is allocated by the centre, Sandhu said.

The amount will be adjusted when the package is received from the Centre.

The cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to take a call on allocating works related to treatment of toe-erosion and subsidence to either the irrigation department or WAPCOS Ltd in Gurugram, Haryana.

It would depend on which of the two submits the DPR first and is ready to carry out the works in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, Sandhu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Joshimath Land Subsidence sinking town
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp