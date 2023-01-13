Home Nation

Kolkata Diary: Air quality worse than ever in West Bengal

The pandemic-induced restrictions had kept the air pollution level in check last winter.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi is facing its highest pollution levels since Diwali, with the city’s air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day on Monday. 

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Mamata to visit Birbhum on Jan 31
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Birbhum on January 31, her first trip after the party’s strongman and district unit chief Anubrata Mondal was arrested in August last year by the CBI in a multi-crore cattle smuggling case. According to sources in the state secretariat, Mamata will hold an administrative review meeting in Bolpur, attend a public meeting to distribute government benefits among people the following day and return to Kolkata on February 2. “We are waiting for her visit as there is no proper directive on who would centrally monitor the panchayat election,’’ said a TMC leader.

Kolkata air quality worse than ever
Kolkata’s air quality this winter, especially in December and January, is worse compared with December 2021 and January 2022, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. Air emission experts said the data this winter reflect the city’s true air quality. The pandemic-induced restrictions had kept the air pollution level in check last winter. A recent report based on CPCB data pointed out that Kolkata’s average air pollution level, particularly of the most toxic fine and ultrafine particulates, went down marginally in 2022 compared with previous years. “The government has to take hard action in key sectors like transport and construction,’’ said a CPCB official.

Institute of social sciences inaugurated
Education minister on Wednesday inaugurated a 12-storey Institute of Human Excellence and Social Sciences that houses a sprawling campus of Vivek Tirtha in New Town in the presence of Swami Smaranananda, president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. The institute, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed in 2014 when she offered five acres of land to the Math and Mission, will comprise seven wings, all aimed at realising the excellence in human being, senior monks of the organisation said. 

Pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubrata Mondal Mamata air quality
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp