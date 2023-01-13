MP bags investment intentions worth over Rs 15.42 lakh crore at Global Investors Summit

By Express News Service

INDORE: The two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh,’ Global Investors Summit which concluded in Indore on Thursday has bagged the central Indian state, intentions of investment worth over Rs 15.42 lakh crores.

“A total of investment intentions worth Rs 15,42,514 crores have been received. These intentions are likely to create around 29 lakh jobs in the state,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after the completion of the investment conclave, attended by over 5000 investors from 84 nations, including the powerful G20 countries.

Out of these intentions, a maximum of Rs 6,95,258 crores worth intentions pertain to the Indore-Malwa Nimar region (considered the industrial hub of MP), Rs 2,88,179 crores (Rewa-Shahdol), Rs 2,41,898 crores (Jabalpur-Sagar), Rs 1,65,069 crores (Bhopal-Narmadapuram), and Rs 1,52,147 (Gwalior-Chambal).

As per the CM, investment intentions worth over Rs 6,09,478 crore pertained to renewable energy sector, 2,80,753 crore (urban infrastructure), Rs 2,20,160 crore (Agriculture and Food Processing), Rs 98,305 crore (Mining), Rs 78,778 crores (IT and Allied Sector), Rs 76,769 crores (Chemical and Petroleum), Rs 71,351 crores (Services), Rs 42,254 crores (Automobiles and Electric Vehicles), Rs 17,991 crore (Pharma), Rs 17,916 crores (Logistics and Warehousing), Rs 16,914 crores (Textiles and Garments) and Rs 1,25,855 crores in other sectors.

As many as 36 MoUs too have been signed with 23 trade organisations, representing nations from across the world, including African nations, Latin American and Caribbean nations, ASEAN countries, European nations and Bangladesh.

“These MoUs pertain to variegated sectors, including agriculture and food processing, startups, skill development, MSME sector, engineering, pharma and health sector. These MoUs will go a long way in connecting MP with business communities across the globe, which would particularly usher benefits to exporters in the state,” Chouhan said.

The CM further informed that three major decisions have been taken to boost industrial investments in the state, following the issues raised by the investors at the conclave through one-to-one discussions or the B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-2-government) meetings.

“In order to ensure that the small investors, startups and industries coming up in sectors like readymade garments can take off without major investment, we’ve decided to render Plug and Play facilities in the government as well as private sectors. This facility will see big buildings come up in government and private industrial areas and zones, where the investors will only have to install machines to start their units,” he maintained.

“Further to ensure that intentions turn into actual investment, it has been decided to add the How Can I Help You window in the Invest MP portal by January 26. I’ll myself review at least once every month the progress of resolving all the investors’ grievances coming to this window feature in the portal,” he added.

Further, the new industrial units which will come up in the state will not be troubled in the first three years of their start in the name of inspection for compliance issues.

