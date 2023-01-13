No better place for investment than Uttar Pradesh, says Amitabh Kant 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming that there was no better place for investment than Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India and former CEO of Niti Ayog, said the state was catapulting into one of the key drivers of India's economy and growth in the days to come. He was participating in the road show organised by the UP government in the run-up to Global Investors Summit to take place in Lucknow on

February 10-12.

Kant, while appreciating the UP government’s efforts in bringing about sweeping changes to create a pro-business climate in the state, claimed that if India had to grow at a rate of 9-10 per cent per year to become one of the leading economies of the world, UP would be one of the key drivers to propel the country

towards achieving the target.

A team of UP cabinet ministers, including state Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma and Minister of State for Basic Education, Sandeep Singh along with senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, led the roadshow in the national capital on Friday projecting the state as the ideal investment destination. The UP delegation signed MoUs of investment proposals worth 1.25 lakh crore during the Delhi road show.

While addressing the UP road show, Kant said that in today’s UP, there was predictability and consistency, ease of doing business, developed infrastructure and a good domestic market making the state as number one in keeping pace with the Centre’s development agenda.

Notably, after holding road shows in 16 different countries, now the UP government is conducting domestic roadshows across seven cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The domestic road shows started on January 5 and the last will take place in Bengaluru on January 27.

The former CEO of Niti Ayog said that with the rapid pace of urbanisation, the upcoming international airport at Jewar coupled with the dedicated east and west freight corridors UP would lead the country’s growth story soon. “If I was a businessman there is no better place for me to close my eyes and invest than Uttar Pradesh,” Kant said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh invited big business houses to invest in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow between February 10-12. Prominent among those who took place in the roadshow included CII Director General Chandrajeet Banerjee, MAPEI group CEO Sanjay Bhalla, AB Mauri group chief Satish Kumar, Jackson group chief Samir Gupta, and NTPC General

Manager Sangeeta Kaushik, Lava Mobile Phone manufacturing company’s Chairman and MD, Hariom Rai, etc.

LUCKNOW: Claiming that there was no better place for investment than Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India and former CEO of Niti Ayog, said the state was catapulting into one of the key drivers of India's economy and growth in the days to come. He was participating in the road show organised by the UP government in the run-up to Global Investors Summit to take place in Lucknow on February 10-12. Kant, while appreciating the UP government’s efforts in bringing about sweeping changes to create a pro-business climate in the state, claimed that if India had to grow at a rate of 9-10 per cent per year to become one of the leading economies of the world, UP would be one of the key drivers to propel the country towards achieving the target. A team of UP cabinet ministers, including state Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma and Minister of State for Basic Education, Sandeep Singh along with senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, led the roadshow in the national capital on Friday projecting the state as the ideal investment destination. The UP delegation signed MoUs of investment proposals worth 1.25 lakh crore during the Delhi road show. While addressing the UP road show, Kant said that in today’s UP, there was predictability and consistency, ease of doing business, developed infrastructure and a good domestic market making the state as number one in keeping pace with the Centre’s development agenda. Notably, after holding road shows in 16 different countries, now the UP government is conducting domestic roadshows across seven cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The domestic road shows started on January 5 and the last will take place in Bengaluru on January 27. The former CEO of Niti Ayog said that with the rapid pace of urbanisation, the upcoming international airport at Jewar coupled with the dedicated east and west freight corridors UP would lead the country’s growth story soon. “If I was a businessman there is no better place for me to close my eyes and invest than Uttar Pradesh,” Kant said. Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh invited big business houses to invest in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow between February 10-12. Prominent among those who took place in the roadshow included CII Director General Chandrajeet Banerjee, MAPEI group CEO Sanjay Bhalla, AB Mauri group chief Satish Kumar, Jackson group chief Samir Gupta, and NTPC General Manager Sangeeta Kaushik, Lava Mobile Phone manufacturing company’s Chairman and MD, Hariom Rai, etc.