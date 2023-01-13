Home Nation

Sadhvi Prachi surrenders in court in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

Published: 13th January 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:13 PM

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi. (Photo | Sadhvi Prachi Twitter)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi on Friday surrendered in a special MP/MLA court here following the non-bailable warrants issued against her for failing to appear in connection with a case of violation of prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Special judge Mayank Jaiswal recalled the warrants and fixed January 20 for hearing in the matter.

Several accused, including Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Prachi, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh, ex BJP MLA Umesh Malik, priest of Dasna devi temple in Ghaziabad, Acharya Narshiganand, and ex block pramukh Virender Singh are facing charges of violation of prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging their duties, and wrongful confinement.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a 'mahapanchayat' in Nagla Mador village and incited violence with their speeches in August, 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

