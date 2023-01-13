SC seeks centre’s response in plea seeking constitution of District Level Committees on disability 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s response in a plea seeking protection of rights guaranteed to persons with disabilities by under the Rights of Person with Disability Act, 2016 and the constitution of District Level Committees.

The District Level Committees on disability are to be constituted by states for performing functions prescribed under the act and to also assist authorities in the implementation of schemes and programmes for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha while seeking the union ministry’s response also asked the ministry to convene meetings of all concerned ministries of State government and state advisory boards with a view to eliciting the present status of compliance.

The court also sought the assistance of ASG Madhavi Divan.

The plea was preferred by Seema Girija, a member of the forum for parents, professionals and other stakeholders dealing with the rights of children with disabilities.

Highlighting the non-implementation of provisions of the RPWD Act by states, Advocate K Parameshwar appearing for Girija argued that only 10 states have constituted separate departments for dealing with an entitlement of PWDs.

He also added that 12 states have independent commissioners, AP, Maharashtra, UT- Daman & Diu & Dadar & Nagra Haveli & Ladakh have not constituted State advisory boards. It was also his contention that although section 101 of the Act empowers State Government to frame rules, the Committees will be ineffective without such formulation.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s response in a plea seeking protection of rights guaranteed to persons with disabilities by under the Rights of Person with Disability Act, 2016 and the constitution of District Level Committees. The District Level Committees on disability are to be constituted by states for performing functions prescribed under the act and to also assist authorities in the implementation of schemes and programmes for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha while seeking the union ministry’s response also asked the ministry to convene meetings of all concerned ministries of State government and state advisory boards with a view to eliciting the present status of compliance. The court also sought the assistance of ASG Madhavi Divan. The plea was preferred by Seema Girija, a member of the forum for parents, professionals and other stakeholders dealing with the rights of children with disabilities. Highlighting the non-implementation of provisions of the RPWD Act by states, Advocate K Parameshwar appearing for Girija argued that only 10 states have constituted separate departments for dealing with an entitlement of PWDs. He also added that 12 states have independent commissioners, AP, Maharashtra, UT- Daman & Diu & Dadar & Nagra Haveli & Ladakh have not constituted State advisory boards. It was also his contention that although section 101 of the Act empowers State Government to frame rules, the Committees will be ineffective without such formulation.