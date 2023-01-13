Soon after ISRO's revelation, Uttarakhand CM Dhami proposes setting up a new Joshimath

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) report on the drastic change in the landscape of Joshimath, plagued by the crisis of land submergence, has become a matter of great concern for the state government as well as the central government. Keeping in mind its far-reaching consequences, the Uttarakhand government has planned to bring a new Joshimath.

The ISRO and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) have released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land submergence, which shows that the entire city is on the verge of being submerged.

The most shocking revelation in the report is that in a span of just 12 days from December 27, 2022 to January 8, 2023, Joshimath was submerged by 5.4 centimetres, while in 2022, the pace of submergence was slow in the 8-month period from April to November.

The concern expressed by the geologists, experts in this field and scientists of the Department of Space after the Joshimath land submergence crisis clearly indicates that in the near future, the existence of this legendary city may be reduced to the pages of history.

The ISRO report is also a cause of concern for the state and central governments as Joshimath is the last district on the India-China border as well as an important city from the point of view of strategic importance.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told The New Indian Express, "The government land will be selected only on the suggestions of the affected families. Land suggestions are also being given by the local people. Before finalising the land, a geological survey will be done there, after which people will be settled there.

Dr Ajay Paul, senior scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, while speaking on the current scenario of Joshimath, welcomed the government's move to introduce the idea of a new Joshimath. "If all new constructions are carried out keeping in mind the anti-earthquake demands, such problems can undoubtedly be overcome in the future," Paul added.

Environmentalist Ravi Chopra blamed NTPC for the sinking of land in Joshimath and said, "Joshimath town is the most sensitive area. The stones here are hard rocks. But there are cracks on them, which are filled with soil, due to which explosions are now being used by NTPC in tunnel construction".

Hyderabad-based NRSC has released satellite images of the entire city, the army helipad and the under-submerged areas, including the Narasimha Temple, which have been marked as vulnerable areas.

Based on the initial report of ISRO, the state government has swung into action and is carrying out rescue operations in the danger areas and people in these areas are being evacuated to safer places on a priority basis.

According to government sources, the government's exercise is to set up a new Joshimath on the lines of New Tehri. At present, some government lands have been identified. Land survey and geological study of these lands is being carried out by GSI. On the other hand, government land is being sought at the

administrative level for setting up the new Joshimath. In this work, from revenue to municipal and block officers, personnel have been engaged.

A high-resolution mapping database of Joshimath city will be prepared. GSI is doing this work. Institute Director Dr Prasoon Jana told, "With the help of high-resolution map, it will be convenient to set up a new Joshimath along with disaster management in Joshimath town".

According to sources, the horticulture department owns about five hectares of land at Kotibagh, just above Joshimath town. Similarly, NTPC land is available in Dhak village on Malari Road. Apart from the land of Koti Farm near Auli, government land is being searched up to Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gairsain.

