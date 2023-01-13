Home Nation

'Stalwart politician': Mamata Banerjee condoles Sharad Yadav's death

Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief of the JD(U), died at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Published: 13th January 2023

LJD chief Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Condoling the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said his legacy will leave on.

Describing Yadav as a stalwart politician, Banerjee said he was an immensely respected colleague.

"I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav's demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on," tweeted the TMC chief.

"I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief," she added.

Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief of the JD(U), died at a private hospital in Gurugram.

He was 75.

