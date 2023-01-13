Home Nation

Teen in UP's Ballia held for holding captive and raping minor for a month

The girl was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old boy from the same village a month ago.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BALLIA (UP): A 15-year-old girl from in a village here was allegedly abducted and raped by a minor boy for almost a month, police said on Friday.

The girl was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old boy from the same village a month ago, they said.

A case in this connection was filed on December 25 on the complaint of the girl's father, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rasda, Shiv Narayan Vais said.

The boy took the girl to Gujarat and raped her in his captivity, he said.

He was apprehended near Gadwar Mor in Nagra town on Thursday, when he was returning to his village from Gujarat.

The accused has been sent to a Child Reform Home in Mau, Vais said.

On the basis of the statement of the girl, relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, have been added to the FIR, he said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Vais added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime Ballia POCSO case
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp