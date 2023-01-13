Home Nation

Three senior NDTV executives resign

Last month, the media firm said its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the company.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

NDTV logo

NDTV logo (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NDTV's three senior executives, including the group president, have resigned weeks after the Adani group took control of the broadcaster.

NDTV group's President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi have resigned, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team, which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the Company," NDTV said.

Last month, the media firm said its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective December 30, NDTV said in a statement. Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72 per cent of NDTV, which runs three national channels.

NDTV will give Adani Group a footprint in the media space as part of its broader diversification spree that has led to the expansion of the conglomerate beyond coal mining and ports into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.

The Roys will continue to hold a 2.5 per cent stake each in NDTV. Shares of NDTV on Friday settled at Rs 305 apiece on BSE, up 4.67 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDTV senior executives resigned Adani group Takeover Prannoy Roy Radhika Roy
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp