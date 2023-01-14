Home Nation

40 labourers injured after tempo overturns in Satara district

Most of them suffered minor injuries and the two children who sustained fractures were taken to the Satara civil hospital, he added.

Published: 14th January 2023 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: As many as 40 laborers were injured after the tempo in which they were traveling turned turtle near Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am.

"A tempo transporting labourers overturned in a ghat (hill) section between Mahabaleshwar and Tapola. A total of 40 labourers, including a couple of children, sustained injuries," said inspector S K Bhagwat of Mahabaleshwar police station.

Most of them suffered minor injuries and the two children who sustained fractures were taken to the Satara civil hospital, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
40 laborers Injured tempo Malappuram District Cooperative Bank
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp