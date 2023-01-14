Home Nation

Air India 'urinating' incident: Complainant refutes Shankar Mishra's claim as disparaging, derogatory 

Mishra's counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from.

Published: 14th January 2023 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

ShankarMishra-AirIndia-UrinationIncident

Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday refuted the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are "completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory".

Mishra's counsel, while arguing against a police petition seeking revision of an order passed by a magisterial court refusing his custodial interrogation, on Friday claimed that he did not commit the offence, and that she herself urinated.

"The allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory. The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application," advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the complainant, said in a statement.

He added, "The accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed by him, has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim".

Mishra's counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from.

"I (Mishra) am not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from."

"It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain," senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, told the judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla disposed of the police application saying police can approach the magisterial court with its application afresh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankar Mishra urinating Air India flight
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp