Amid relief, rehabilitation and demolition, Joshimath youths start protest with 'NTPC go back' posters

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: The resentment of Joshimath residents is now visible through posters on the streets. Youths from various organisations put up posters of 'NTPC Go Back' at several shops and buildings in the city on Friday, posters of 'NTPC Go Back' as a mark of protest. Locals have directly alleged that the situation has

worsened due to these projects.

On the other hand, the process of demolishing two hotels Malari Inn and Mount View continued on the orders of the administration.

According to the daily report released by the District Disaster Management Authority Chamoli regarding land submergence in the Joshimath area, 760 buildings in 9 wards of the Joshimath Nagar area have been affected. Out of which 147 buildings have been kept in unsafe zones. The district administration has so far

temporarily displaced 657 people belonging to 185 families at various places due to security reasons

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has issued an order to vacate most of the areas falling under ward number 1, 4, 5 and 7 under the city area using Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

Anshuman Singh Bisht, 21, associated with adventure tourism, said, "The main reason for the land submergence in Joshimath is the Tapovan Vishnugarh hydropower project of the National Thermal Power Corporation and it is a very serious reminder that people are messing with the environment to such an extent that is irreversible".

Highlighting the situation arising out of digging tunnels for hydropower projects, Joshimath Vyapar Mandal General Secretary Jaiprakash Bhatt said, "The reason for all these situations is the excavation work being carried out in the foundation of Joshimath for Helang Marwari bypass".

The district administration has identified 615 rooms of 83 buildings as temporary relief camps for habitable accommodation in the Joshimath city area, in which 2190 people can be accommodated. As many as 491 rooms of 20 buildings in Pipalkoti outside the Joshimath municipal area have been selected as temporary relief camps, which can accommodate a total of 2205 people.

