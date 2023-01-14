Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village

Home Nation

Published: 14th January 2023 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh pays his last respects to former union minister Sharad Yadav after his mortal remains are brought to airport, in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

The mortal remains of the former Union minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini in his ancestral village Ankhmau at around 5 pm.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Earlier in the day, Yadav's body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and others.

The mortal remains were taken to Ankhmau by road.

