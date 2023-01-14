Home Nation

Jharkhand police preparing digital database of criminals which will be protected for 75 years

They are preparing a 43-point digital database which includes DNA sampling profiles, accents, finger and footprints as well.

Published: 14th January 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Software, Computer chip, Processor chip

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand police is preparing a digital database of criminals to keep a better tab on criminals so that they may not be able to dodge the police through fake identities. The data would be protected for 75 years from the date of entry.

According to police officials, this criminal identification and verification data will be strong and if a person commits any crime for the second time, he will be caught easily on the basis of the database.

CID has been given the charge to prepare the database and has already started working on it.

"Basically, we will be setting up the collection system, and measurement control unit at every district, so that anybody who is forwarded under IPC or preventive detention sections of CrPC, their basic details like height, weight, fingerprint, footprint, DNA and other details will be collected. It can be used to trace and track people if any offence is committed," said CID SP S Karthik.

They are preparing a 43-point digital database which includes DNA sampling profile, accent, finger and footprints as well, he added.

Karthik further added that whoever is added to the database will be given a separate criminal identification number (CIN) and will retain the information for at least for 75 years from the date of entry.

“If a criminal is arrested anywhere, it would be easier for us to identify him through the CIN number by matching any of the measurements taken earlier,” said the CID SP.

DNA sampling will be a must for the criminals arrested in sexual assault cases or the crime in which there is a provision of a seven-year jail term. However, in cases where there is a provision of less than a seven-year jail term, it would be mandatory to take the consent of the criminal. If a criminal denies cooperating in collecting the data, an FIR will be lodged against him or her.

