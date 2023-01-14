Home Nation

Lalit Modi hospitalised due to Covid, pneumonia

He thanked the doctors who treated him at Mexico City and the one who flew from London to accompany him back to the UK.

Published: 14th January 2023 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has been hospitalised in London due to COVID-19 infection and pneumonia, he said in a social media post.

In a post on Instagram with pictures of his arrival at London Luton Airport, Modi said he is currently on external oxygen support having been flown from Mexico City.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks, accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia -- and post trying several times to leave, finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors," Modi said in the post sharing photos of him getting treatment.

The flight was smooth, he said, adding,"Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen".

He thanked the doctors who treated him at Mexico City and the one who flew from London to accompany him back to the UK.

Modi, who pioneered the T20 league Indian Premier League (IPL) -- now the richest cricket league in the world -- had left India in 2010 for London after being charged of tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals.

He was the founder and first chairman of the IPL, running the tournament for three years but was ousted afterwards from Indian cricket following charges of various irregularities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL chairman Lalit Modi Covid pneumonia London
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp