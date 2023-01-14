Home Nation

Leakage in water pipeline lead to cracks in some houses in UP's Baghpat: Official

Representational image of a woman showing cracks on the wall of her house. (Photo | EPS, S Dinesh)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: Investigation has revealed that leakage in the water pipelines led to sudden appearance of cracks in about half a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, a senior official said on Saturday.

Cracks had appeared in some houses in the city's Thakurdwara locality recently following which a revenue department team was asked to assess the damage after inspecting the houses, District Magistrate, Baghpat, Rajkamal Yadav told PTI.

On inspection, it has been found that cracks has occurred due to leakage in the water pipeline, he said.

Some people had taken private connections without informing the municipality that lead to the leakage of water at some places, Yadav said.

These people have used narrow pipes which probably could not withstand the pressure of water and burst following which water started leaking, the DM said.

"Due to leakage of water, cracks have appeared in five-six houses of the area. As of now, the water leak has been sealed," he said. 

Additional District Magistrate Pratipal Chauhan had said the houses were inspected and talks were held with the families residing there.

The ADM had said a detailed report is being prepared on the basis of which further action will be taken.

