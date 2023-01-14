Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following a brawl between two groups over a seat onboard Delhi-Pratapgarh Padmawat Express, a brass trader of Moradabad was assaulted by the other group which forced him to chant religious slogans and pushed him out of the train when it stopped at the outer near Moradabad Railway station. The victim lodged a complaint at GRP police station against unidentified persons on Friday evening.

As per the sources, Asim Hussain, a resident of Peerzada locality under Katghar police station area of Moradabad, submitted a complaint saying that he boarded the general compartment of Padmawat Express train in Delhi to come to Moradabad on Thursday night.

As the train left the Hapur railway station, a group of people asked him to vacate the seat which he refused. Consequently, unidentified persons got engaged in a verbal duel with him, assaulted him and tore his clothes. As per the complaint, the group of persons even snatched the victim’s beard and forced him to chant religious slogans.

Hussain further added that as the train reached Moradabad and stopped at the outer, the group of miscreants pushed him out of it forcibly. The victim claimed that he had to call up his relatives to bring some clothes for him and then he went home.

Hussain along with his relatives approached the GRP police station of Friday evening to lodge a complaint. According to CO GRP Devi Dayal, the victim was sent to the district jail for getting a medical checkup done. “On the basis of the complaint given by the victim, a case of assault, verbal dual, intimidation, and sloganeering has been lodged against unidentified persons.

However, during the incident, some fellow passengers shot the brawl and made the video viral on social media tagging GRP. Taking cognizance of the video clip, two persons were rounded up in Bareilly. They identified themselves as Satish Kumar of Rae Bareli and Suraj of Pratapgarh.

“As we had not received any complaint from the victim by then, a challan was issued against both the accused for breach of peace,” said the CO GRP. However, he claimed that efforts were on to nab the miscreants.

