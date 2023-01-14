Netaji's grand nephew asks government to rename Indian Army as 'Indian National Army'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23, Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand nephew of Netaji and senior leader of West Bengal BJP, has demanded that the Centre rename the Indian Army as Indian National Army (INA) and bring back the remains of Netaji from Japan. He said the holy remains of Netaji must be brought to India from Tokyo’s Renkoji Buddhist temple.

Sharing his demands with The New Indian Express, Bose said that renaming the Indian Army as ‘Indian National Army’ will inculcate the spirit of the Liberation Army of India. “Bringing back his remains will fulfil the wish of Netaji who wanted to return to Independent India,” he said.

Bose’s demands come at a time when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is likely to attend an event in Kolkata to mark Netaji’s birth anniversary. The Modi government is also celebrating Netaji’s birth anniversary across the country on January 23.

“With the declassified files, sufficient proof has emerged establishing the fact the remains preserved at Tokyo’s Renkoji temple are of Netaji. Therefore, no further test is necessary. His remains must be brought back home,” he said. He said that 10 out of 11 enquiries established the death of Netaji in an air crash. “Since independence, files pertaining to Netaji were kept classified. The Open Platform for Netaji took up the issue of ‘declassification of Netaji files.’ The government has now ‘declassified’ all files related to Netaji with go back to January 23 2016- 2017,” he said.

