NIA will probe Rajouri twin attacks, says Amit Shah

He also sought to reassure the people of a secure atmosphere with a new action plan by establishing a 360-degree security net for the Jammu region. 

Published: 14th January 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu police will jointly investigate the recent twin militant attacks in Rajouri village in which seven civilians were killed, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, adding that the attack will be avenged and perpetrators brought before the court of law and dealt severe punishment.

He also sought to reassure the people of a secure atmosphere with a new action plan by establishing a 360-degree security net for the Jammu region. Shah arrived in Jammu to visit the family members of the seven civilians killed in the twin attacks on January 1 and 2. However, he could not visit the area due to inclement weather. Later, he reached out to the families on the phone. 

“I talked to the families and heard their issues. All of them said the area belongs to them and they won’t leave it. Their spirit is an example for the whole country,” he told reporters in Jammu. Shah also chaired a high-level meeting, attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha along with top security and intelligence officials, to review the security situation in Jammu. 

Meanwhile, the NIA has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Jammu against Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Sajjad Gul and five others in connection with the interception of a drone laden with magnetic bombs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district in May year. 
 

