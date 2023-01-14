Home Nation

On-duty Delhi Police sub-inspector fatally hit by car days before retirement

The offending vehicle -- Hyundai i-10 car with Haryana registration number -- has been taken into custody and its driver was also apprehended, the DCP said.

Published: 14th January 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A 59-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed on duty after being allegedly hit by a car in the central part of the city days before his retirement, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm.

Latoor Singh, who was posted at Chandni Mahal police station in central district, was allegedly hit by a car between Rajghat and Shantivan signals on Ring Road and has died, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

According to police, Singh was on duty when the incident happened.

A case has been registered at the Daryaganj police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The offending vehicle -- Hyundai i-10 car with Haryana registration number -- has been taken into custody and its driver was also apprehended, the DCP said.

He has been identified as Shokendra (34), a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana. He works with a bank situated on the Asaf Ali Road, Chuahan said.

Singh was to retire on January 31, 2023, she said, adding he is survived by wife and two children -- a son and a daughter.

His family lives in Dayalpur and they were informed about the incident, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Police sub-inspector Hit-and-run
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp