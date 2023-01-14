Home Nation

One killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha's Cuttack 

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack.

One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

CUTTACK: At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.

TAGS
Stampede Cuttack Makar Mel
