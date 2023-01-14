Home Nation

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese to bond over cricket in Gujarat

In March, the Australian team will visit India to play their fourth test against the Indian team in Ahmedabad.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has invited Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to watch a cricket test match in Gujarat in March. This will be during the course of Albanese’s official visit to India with a large trade delegation.

"I will be there (India) with Narendra Modi who has invited us to the fourth test in his home state of Gujarat," Albanese said a few days back at a reception in Sydney’s Kirribilli House.

"We'll be taking our Australian business delegation over as well about how we can expand the economic opportunities for Australia in India. That is one of the things about cricket is that it brings people together across different cultures, and across different societies, and it helps to build global harmony. That is so important as well, and I'm looking forward to that,” he added.

In March the Australian team will visit India to play their fourth test against the Indian team in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Albanese is expected to be in Delhi around the beginning of the second week of March with a large trade delegation. This will be Albanese’s first visit to India after he took charge in May 2022 and also after the implementation of the Economic and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between the two nations which came into effect in the end of December last year.

Albanese will visit India again in September for the G20 Summit and has spoken about PM Modi visiting Australia later this year for the Quad Summit.

The ECTA is expected to double trade between the two nations to touch $50 billion. The agreement came into effect on December 29th, 2022.

India is expected to benefit from preferential market access provided by Australia on 100 per cent of its tariff lines, including labour-intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear and furniture amongst other things.

India will be offering preferential access to Australia on over 70 per cent of its tariff lines which include raw materials and intermediaries like coal, mineral ores and wines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Albanese Narendra Modi PM Modi
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp