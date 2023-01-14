Rahul Gandhi writes to public, says fight hatred, flags despair in country

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir next week, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country. Summing up his experience during the yatra, Gandhi said that our plurality is under threat and divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us different religions, communities, and regions are being pitted against each other.

In a letter addressed to citizens released on Friday, he vowed to eradicate the social evils from the streets to the Parliament every day. “These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the ‘other’. But after this yatra, I am convinced that this vicious agenda has its limits, and it cannot go any longer,” he wrote.

“I heard all your stories along the way. People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering. Joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth is brewing,” he wrote. “People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering,” he said.

Gandhi further said that he will work towards creating economic prosperity for everyone, the right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for Rs 500.

NEW DELHI: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir next week, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country. Summing up his experience during the yatra, Gandhi said that our plurality is under threat and divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us different religions, communities, and regions are being pitted against each other. In a letter addressed to citizens released on Friday, he vowed to eradicate the social evils from the streets to the Parliament every day. “These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the ‘other’. But after this yatra, I am convinced that this vicious agenda has its limits, and it cannot go any longer,” he wrote. “I heard all your stories along the way. People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering. Joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth is brewing,” he wrote. “People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering,” he said. Gandhi further said that he will work towards creating economic prosperity for everyone, the right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for Rs 500.