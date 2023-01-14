RSS advises Centre to make February budget pro middle class

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the people’s feedback received reportedly from across the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is learnt to have advised both the BJP and Prime Minister-led central government that the upcoming annual budget and policies must mind the expectations and requirements of the middle class.

The RSS has particularly said to have informed the BJP about the displeasure growing among the middle class over some issues like inflation, unemployment and others. A functionary of the RSS told this newspaper that the senior leadership of the RSS has conveyed its concerns about the middle class to the BJP and the Central government in recent communications.

It may be recalled here that RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had recently expressed his concern about the poverty that is prevalent in the country. He had also spoken about unemployment in the country. Many people in the BJP had raised eyebrows over Hosabale’s concerns.

The RSS functionary said that the Sangh has asked the BJP and the Centre to present the annual budget by keeping the middle class in focus. The budget will be presented on February 1, and it will be the last budget of the current NDA government. “The people from the middle class have shared their economic problems through various channels with the Sangh functionaries. So, the BJP and the government have been informed about their displeasure and the expectations they have with the government ahead of the next elections,” the RSS functionary said.

The middle-class people have stood with every tough decision of the government since the time of the demonetisation to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They have expectations from the government as well as the BJP. The BJP and the government have reportedly been informed about the growing support towards the old pension scheme,” said the functionary. The Centre has also been reasked to think over the middle class problems and the old age pension scheme.

